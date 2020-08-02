Ronald "Ron" David Danner, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his home.

He was born April 6, 1950, in St. Joseph, son of the late Bonny and Richard Danner, Sr.

He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1968.

He worked at Nestle's for over 30 years, and at the East Hills Shopping Center in the maintenance department.

He enjoyed reading, puzzles, collecting Santa Clauses and owls.

Ron was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Richard Jr. and Randy Danner; and a sister, Bonny Lyn Gabriel.

Survivors include: sisters: Linda (Dave) Dillon, The Colony, Texas, Shirley (Leon) Sanger, Lacombe, Louisiana, Beverly (Carl) Murphy, St. Joseph; brother, Robert (Michelle) Danner, Olathe, Kansas; sisters-in-law, Pat Danner and Candie Danner; brother-in-law, Bryan Gabriel; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from Noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, with Funeral Service and Livestream services at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Leanna VanZandt Nauman officiating.

The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Shelter.

Online condolence and obituary at: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.