GOWER, Mo. - Stephen Douglas Daniels, 80, of Gower, Missouri, passed away, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

Steve is survived by his two sons, Stephen Joseph and Michael Douglas, and three sisters, Marsha Arzberger, of Alabama, Diana Sue (Forrest) Whitten, of Texas, and Patricia (Daryl) Walkup of Gower; also several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Private Family Graveside with Military Honors: Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.