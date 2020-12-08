Daniels, Ronald L. 1937-2020

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Ronald Lee Daniels, 83, passed away on Dec. 1, 2020.

Ronald was born in Dekalb, Missouri, son of Manford L. and Stella Mae (Johnson) Daniels, on March 25, 1937.

He is survived by his three sons, Tim Daniels, Shea (Wendi) Daniels, Monty (Brenda) Daniels; sister-in-law, Marie Daniels; grandchildren, Joshua, Corrina, Tucker, Sadie; nieces and nephew, Susan, Lorrie, Pat; many other relatives and friends.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, twin brother Donald, and brother Gerald.

Due to the Covid virus, no public viewing or funeral services are scheduled

Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.