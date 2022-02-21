Michael "Shaky" Daniels, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
He was born May 1, 1951, in St. Joseph, to George and Mary (Brown) Daniels. Michael was a 1970 graduate of Central High School.
Michael married Okie Lee Vandever on May 1, 2009. She survives of the home.
Michael was a very hard worker, who loved anything with wheels. His jobs included driving a taxi, his own semi, a dump truck and a Redi-Mix concrete truck.
Michael loved motorcycles and was a member of the Freedom of the Road Riders. He enjoyed going to bike rallies and car shows. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting and going camping with his family.
He loved to sing karaoke, especially country songs by Johnny Cash - even wearing a black trench coat and black cowboy hat. His go-to song, however, was "He Stopped Loving Her Today", by George Jones.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; grandson, Nakai; siblings: Cathy Edwards, David Daniels and Dennis Daniels; uncles, Dennis, Charlie and Sonny Brown; and his beloved dog, Sissy, who joined Michael in Heaven on Feb. 18.
He is survived by: wife, Okie; children, Michele and Mark Daniels; stepson, Terry Nelson; grandchildren: Chelsea, Sage and Tristan Sansonetti; siblings, Steven Ray Daniels (Cheryl) and Verna Lyon; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help defray funeral costs.
Online guest book and obituary www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
