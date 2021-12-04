Daniels, Kim C. 1958-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Kim Colleenn (Watson) Daniels, 63, of St. Joseph, was called home by her heavenly father on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. She was born May 3, 1958, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Clell "Beanie" and Donna Watson.
She graduated from Central High School class of 1976 and from North Central Missouri College in Trenton, Missouri, in 1993 with an associates degree in Nursing.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a pre-term baby.
She is survived by her children: Ian Ragsdale, and Kayla Ragsdale; seven grandchildren, LaKohl, Dominic, Marquis, Elijah, Julie, Sylas, and Athena; brother, Ric M. (Robbie) Watson; one niece; and two nephews.
Memorial services 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Maxwell Heights Prebyterian Church 4501 Maxwell Road, St. Joseph, MO 64506.
She has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
