Daniels, Floyd D. Edgerton, Mo.

Floyd D. Daniels
EDGERTON, Mo. - Floyd Dean Daniels, 76, of Edgerton, Missouri, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
Dean grew up around Allendale, Missouri, and graduated from Worth County, R-1 in Grant City, Missouri, in 1962. He has lived near Edgerton for the last 30 years.
Survived by his wife, Mary Lou Swaim, and other relatives and friends.
Per his wishes he was cremated and requested no formal service and only good memories.
Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
