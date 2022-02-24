John O. Daniel
PHOENIX, Ariz. - John Oliver Daniel, formerly of St. Joseph, passed Feb. 9, 2022, at a Phoenix, Arizona, residential facility.
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, to Booker T. Daniel and Mattie Lou Berry. John received his education from the Pine Bluff educational system, and later served in the United States Army, obtained the rank of Sergeant as a Clerk General. During his tenure in the Army, John served in World War II, serving in the Philippines, he received the Victory Ribbon, AP Theater Ribbon, and Two Bronze Service Stars, The Philippine Liberation Ribbon. John lived in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for several years and moved to St. Joseph for a short time, before moving to Phoenix where he resided at his time of death. He was an auto mechanic and a Seventh Day Adventist.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his three wives; daughter, Joyce; brothers, Walter, Booker T.; sisters, Mabeline and Evelyn.
He is survived by his children: Jerel, Janice, Jeffrey, Kenneth and multiple grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Services Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.
Private Interment Ashland Cemetery.
Online guestbook www.bullockffc.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
