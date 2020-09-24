Daniel Edwards Connor, 79, St Joseph, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 21, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

"Danny" was born July 30, 1941, in Livermore, California, to Lloyd D. and Guyda R. (Hill) Connor. At the age of five, his family moved back to their hometown of Hamilton, Missouri, where Dan attended school and played basketball.

After graduating from Penney High School in Hamilton, he began his career in the insurance business. Dan worked for Cameron Mutual, Cameron Missouri, Town & Country Claims, Sedalia, Missouri, Sentry, Overland Park, Kansas, and spent the final 25 years of his career with American Family Insurance. While relocating with America Family, he and his wife Barbara added to their many friends while living in St Joseph, St Louis and Minneapolis, before returning to St Joe to retire. Dan was a member of the Vincil #62 Masonic Lodge in Cameron, a Moila Shriner in St Joe, and active in United Way.

Dan didn't know a stranger. He was a hugger (whether you wanted one or not!), and would give any of his many valued friends the shirt off his back. He was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church in St Joe, and frequent attendee at Lahaina United Methodist Church in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Dan is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara, of 43 years; was a dear father to son Scott (Denise) Connor, Kansas City, Missouri, daughter, Deena (Jim) Ocker, Cameron, and son, Shawn (Sheryl) Connor, Castle Rock, Colorado. He was a loving stepfather to Kathy Bowen, Independence, Missouri, and Buddy (Shalaine) Bowen, Kearney, Missouri. He was a very proud "Grandpa Dan" to 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Dixie Hales (Dean, d.) of Liberty, and Pat Bathgate (Don) of Garden City, Missouri.

Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25 at Meierhoffer Funeral Home in St Joseph. Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at Ashland United Methodist Church in St Joseph

Flowers are appreciated, and if you prefer, memorials can be sent to Ashland United Methodist Church, 2711 Ashland Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506, or Lahaina United Methodist Church, 988 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Dan loved Hawaii, so wearing bright colors and Hawaiian shirts is strongly encouraged!

(Saturday's service will be livestreamed at aumcfamily.org) As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.