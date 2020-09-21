Danbury, Jerry M. 1958-2020

HAMPTON, Neb. -Jerry Michael "Mike" Danbury, 61, died Sept. 17, 2020, in Hampton, after a brief battle with cancer.

Jerry was born Sept. 19, 1958, in St. Joseph, to Jerry Richard and Charlotte (Shaw) Danbury.

He graduated from Central High School in 1976.

Then in 1978, his former father-in-law introduced him to what would become a lifelong career and love in truck driving. He started with Crouse Cartage and drove for numerous trucking companies. Between 1997-2009, he owned and operated his own trucking company, Danbury LLC. He then went to work at FedEx, where he was employed at the time of his death.

He loved sports, especially the Chiefs, Royals, and Nebraska Football.

His sons were his pride and joy, and he loved spending time with them, watching them play baseball and talking about truck driving.

He was a hard worker and took pride and joy in his clean vehicles. He also had a cat he loved, Sox.

He moved to Nebraska in 2013, made his home there and fell in love with the state of Nebraska.

Survivors include: wife, Gwenda Danbury, Kansas City, Missouri; sons: Michael (Jacey) Danbury, Platte City, Missouri, Stephen (Tesla) Martin, Matthew Danbury, and Jerad Danbury, all of Kansas City; mother, Charlotte (Shaw) Danbury, St. Joseph; sister, Leslie (Bill) Kinkead, Highland, Kansas; brother, James (Monica) Danbury, St. Joseph; and sister, Lisa Danbury, Kansas City; grandchildren, Marley and John Danbury, Platte City; And numerous nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by: his father, Jerry Danbury, and grandparents: George and Ina Danbury, and Sarsfield and Lois Murray.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

At his request, no service will be held. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.