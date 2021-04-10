Danaher, Josephine 1926-2021 Fairfield, Iowa

FAIRFIELD, Iowa - Our beloved Josephine Constance Danaher, of Fairfield, Iowa (formerly of Kansas City, Missouri), passed away on March 18, 2021, at the age of 95.

Josephine was born on February 8, 1926 in St. Joseph, to the late Carl and Louise (Berns) Tannheimer. She graduated from the Convent of The Sacred Heart in Saint Joseph, and married the love of her life, John Edward Danaher, Jr, on July 27, 1946. To this union were born 16 children (11 sons and five daughters): Thomas, James, John, Francis, Joseph, Mary, Rita, Anne, Paul, Bernadette, Edward, Lakshmi, Charles, Patrick, Michael, and Peter.

In 1972, after 25 and half years of marriage her beloved husband Johnny passed away at the young age of 44, leaving her with nine school-aged children in the home.

Josephine was a devoted member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Church in Kansas City, Missouri. From 1952 to 1977, the Sisters of Saint Joseph educated 13 of her children.

Josephine had a tremendous impact on the community, serving as: Treasurer for Westport-Roanoke Community Center, Republican Committeewoman for a time, and Volunteer at Benilde Hall, a transitional living facility founded by Godfrey Kobets, a lay teacher at De La Salle High School. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, and frequent contributor to Brother Louis Rodemann and the Holy Family Catholic Worker House in Midtown Kansas City.

Josephine's entire adult life was dedicated in service to others, leaving many blessed by her works. Her love and dedication served as a tremendous inspiration to others.

In addition to being a regular mass attendee at Redemptorist Church, Josephine was a faithful witness to Christ's love, and a tireless model for her children, striving to keep them on the straight and narrow path, even in difficult times. An unemployed widow with many children in the home, Josephine was the recipient of donated baked goods. But before she allowed her children to partake, she would ensure the delivery was first divided up with portions delivered to other neighboring families. Or when driving down the road, Josephine upon seeing an old woman walking down the sidewalk with bags of groceries, embarrassed her children, directed them to roll down the window and inquire with the lady, did she need a ride somewhere.

In 1971, her sons, Tom and Jim, introduced the practice of Transcendental Meditation (TM) to the family. Many positive changes occurred. On many occasions afterwards, Josephine remarked "TM has saved my family."

Josephine was preceded in death by two brothers, Francis Tannheimer and Bernard Tannheimer; two sisters, Mary Theresa (Melvin) Angel and Rita (Clarence) Modlin; brothers-in-law, Albert D'Huyvetter, Rev. Thomas Danaher, Joseph Danaher, Leonard Danaher, and Melvin Angel; sisters-in-law, Mary (Harry) Griggs, Catherine (Jack) Whalen, and Euella (Francis) Tannheimer; her husband, John; sons, John, Joseph, Peter; and daughter Bernadette.

She is survived by her brother-in-law, Clarence Modlin; sisters-in-law, Ramona Tannheimer, Agnes Barry, Helen Brower, Mary (Connaghan) Danaher and Margaret (Albert) D'Huyvetter; sons, Thomas (Debbie), James, Francis (Cheri), Paul (Debi), Edward (Ashley), Charles (Rose Valentine), Patrick (Deborah), Michael; daughters, Mary (Harley) Carter, Rita, Anne (Patrick) Quinn, and Lakshmi Martin; as well as 38 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, P.O. Box 302, Maryknoll, NY 10545, www.MaryknollSociety.org, or Redemptorist Social Services Center, 3333 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111, www.redemptoristcenter.org. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.