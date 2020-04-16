Phyllis Damon, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away April 13, 2020.

Phyllis was born on Sept. 11, 1936, in Red Cloud, Nebraska, to the late Escoe and Alice (Jones) Jennings.

She graduated, in 1954, from Smith Center Kansas High School.

Phyllis married Carl Damon, on Oct. 6, 1955.

He passed away in 2016.

She loved living at Country Squire. She enjoyed volunteering and participating in all of the activities.

Survivors: children: LeeAnn Hobson (Bob), Sheila Saxton and Jon Damon (Gina); grandchildren: Todd Hobson (Amanda), Travis Hobson, Allison Lippard (Loric), Jillian Liu (Chris), Tyler Saxton (Michele), Lexi Saxton, Eric Saxton and Kyle Damon; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy Ramsey; brother, Jerry Jennings.

Graveside service and interment: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Mount Olivet Cemetery, in St. Joseph.

The family requests memorial gifts to Country Squire.

