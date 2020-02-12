John S. Damerell
LUDLOW, Mo. - John Steven Damerell, 65, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his residence.
Survivors: sisters, Kathy Cox and Rhonda Bondurant; uncle, Roger Stephenson; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, Ludlow Community Church, Ludlow.
In State: 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Burial: McCoskrie Cemetery, Ludlow.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.