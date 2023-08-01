Dale W. Schneider 1929-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Aug 1, 2023 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save U.S. Navy veteran. Born Nov. 11, 1929, and passed away July 27, 2023.Survived by children, Janice, Steven (Rene), Edward, Linda, and Douglas. Also survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.Funeral Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by Interment with Full Military Honors at Memorial Park Cemetery.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Genealogy Armed Forces × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Aug. 1, 2023 Late Notices, July 31, 2023 Late Notices, July 28, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesWoman dies at Sunday training camp practiceTrail Theatre celebrating grand reopening FridayHighway surface buckles, forcing closureChick-fil-A to close for renovationsTwo charged in last Wednesday's shootingTrail Theatre hosts grand reopeningAuto Medics owner hopes to rebuildHotWorx fitness center opening in St. JosephAuto shop partially collapses after large fireOut with the old, in with the new
