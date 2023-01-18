Dale, Thomas 1947-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Jan 18, 2023 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Dale, Thomas 1947-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thomas "T." Dale, 75, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.He was born Sept. 3, 1947, in Maryville, Missouri, to James and Margaret (Wyeth) Dale.Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Mount Mora Cemetery at a later date.The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dale Crematory Christianity Farewell Margaret Maryville James Obituary × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Jan. 18, 2023 Late Notices, Jan. 17, 2023 Late Notices, Jan. 16, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesThrift World set to open location in St. JosephTrauma and its fallout still linger for womanSheriff's office concerned about a new drug that could make its way to areaMan in critical condition after being shotMan sentenced to 23 years in teen's murderBest Buy set to close at North ShoppesSon charged in Thursday shootingTwo people injured after two-vehicle crash at Belt and NorthridgeJudge gives woman accused of killing Mizzou student second chance to appear in courtRokita opposes governor's call to boost Indiana education funding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.