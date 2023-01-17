Thomas "T." Dale, 75, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
He was born Sept. 3, 1947, in Maryville, Missouri, to James and Margaret (Wyeth) Dale.
T attended the University of Kansas and K.C. Art Institute.
He owned T. Dale Graphics and the Muny Inn, and previously worked for the Buchanan County Clerk's Office with Pat Conway.
He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church as well as Charity Lodge A.F. & A.M., a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite, Moila Shrine, and former member of the Sandcrabs.
T was known and loved by all and had a wonderful smile.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, John Wyeth Dale.
Survivors include his son, Tommy Dale; grandchildren, Bryleigh Dale and Keiley Dals; two sisters, Leila W. Dale Hicks and Shirley Dale Lawrence; brother, James Fielding Dale Jr.; half sister, Dorothy Jean Dale and Bridget Dale Thomas; nieces, nephews and cousins, Elliot Hicks, Alicia Halpin, Robert Scott (Hurend) Lawrence, Philip (Pamela) Lawrence, and Jim (Stephanie) Lawrence.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Mount Mora Cemetery at a later date.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
