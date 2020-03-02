Dale, Steven R.

Steven R. Dale

Dale died peacefully in his residence on Feb. 23, 2020, in St. Joseph, at the age of 33.

Steven is survived by: his siblings: Edward (Kathy) Dale, Brian (Shelly) Dale, Dianna (Keith) Brockman, Michael (Kristy) Dale, David Dale, twin brother, Scott (Katie) Dale; grandmother, Jennie Dale; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by: parents, Roger and Sharon Dale; grandparents, Ralf Dale, Floyd and Carol Sims; sibling, Vickie Dale Vanattan.

Steven Robert Dale was born on Jan. 21, 1987, in Reno, Nevada, to Sharon and Roger Dale.

He was a polite, kind, loving and caring man, who loved computer gaming and who was passionate about table-top games, including Hot Dice.

A celebration of life is scheduled at 5 p.m. on March 9, 2020, at Felix Street Pub.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Steven's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Michael Dale, 208 East Highland Ave, St. Joseph, MO 64505 for help with funeral expenses.

The family would like to thank Steven's caregivers and staff of Heartland II for their dedication to his care. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.