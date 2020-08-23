Dale, John W. 1953-2020

ATLANTA, Ga. - John Wyeth Dale died Aug. 17, 2020, at his home in Atlanta, Georgia, after a short illness.

John, the youngest of five children, was born April 3, 1953, in St. Joseph to Margaret (Wyeth) and James F. Dale.

He graduated from the Kansas City Art Institute with a degree in Photography and moved to Atlanta shortly after to open his own photo studio. He kept up lifelong connections with all his great friends from St. Joseph, Kansas City and elsewhere.

As well as photography, he had a passion for music, both playing guitar and piano, and writing songs that told stories. He created music that touched the soul.

He loved swimming in the ocean, playing with his dogs, hiking in the mountains, creating a gourmet meal and watching the sunset with a good drink. John's legacy continues in the love he gave and received from others.

He was predeceased by both parents and grandparents.

He is survived by: his significant other, Jane Jaskevich, of Atlanta; his four siblings, Leila D. Hicks, Shirley D. Lawrence, James (Roxanne) Dale, and Thomas L. Dale; and also many cousins, nephews and nieces.

There will be a celebration of his life on Sunday, Aug. 23, in Atlanta.

At a later date, the family will gather in St. Joseph. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.