Glenda M. (Gerard) Dale, 93, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021.

She was born Dec. 5, 1927, in Atchison, Kansas, to Glenn and Alta (Oldham) Gerard.

She grew up in St. Joseph, the daughter of restaurateurs.

Glenda married Stanley I. Dale, Jr. in Feb. 1949. He preceded her in death in Aug. 1996.

Her proudest accomplishment was being the "first lady of St. Joseph" as the mayor's wife, at the age of 22.

Glenda enjoyed being a homemaker. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy.

She also was a member of Wyatt Park Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Glenn and Alta Gerard; her husband, Stanley Dale; her brother, Alan Gerard; and her son, Stephen Dale.

Survivors include: her son, Stanley I. Dale, III; daughter, Cynthia McCord; grandchildren: Darren Cole (Katie), Natalie Bush (Mike), Gresham Dale, Clio Verdi (Cory) and Aidan Simmons; great-grandchildren: Andrew, Dylan, Anakin, Mira, Felix and Anthony; numerous nieces and nephews.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Inurnment: Memorial Park Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like for cards to be mailed to Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.