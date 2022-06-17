OREM, Utah - Dixie Deane (Maugh) Daily, 85, of Orem, Utah, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Utah Valley Hospital, in Provo, Utah.
She was born Nov. 8, 1936, in St. Joseph, daughter of William F Maugh and Martha J Maugh. She was the second oldest between her siblings, William F Maugh Jr. (Deceased), Bugsy Maugh (Deceased) and Gary Maugh.
Dixie married Richard A Daily on Sept. 5, 1953. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple on Oct. 16, 1958. They were separated at Richard's passing on Jan. 5, 2010, and are now sharing a joyful reunion.
Dixie is survived by her children, Rich Daily (Nikki), Terri Rock (Mike), Tim Daily (Jim Hanson) and James Daily (Kuuipo).
She is survived by her grandchildren, Ashley Walker (Jason), Curtis Daily (Lacey), Christopher Daily, Joe Rock, Kevin Rock (Andrea Nickisch), Keilani Daily (Ryan Iverson) and Tre Daily. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren: Jackson Jett Walker, Harper and Swayze Daily, Elijah and Benicio Rock and Koen and Jade Daily.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, June 18, at the LDS Chapel in Orem, Utah. The address is 365 South 900 East, Orem, UT 84097. Friends and family visitation starts at 10 a.m. and memorial service at 11 a.m.
Please share memories and condolences at www.serenityfhs.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Dixie Daily as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
