Maria DaCosta was born Oct. 25, 1965, in Portugal. In 1973 she moved to the United States and moved to Massachusetts. On Oct. 13, 1993, she met and fell in love with James Metivier. They lived in Rhode Island until December 2006 and moved to St. Joseph where they continued their lives together.
Maria was an outstanding soulmate who loved James and did everything she could do to make life with James beautiful. Maria loved to walk with James and their dogs daily. She loved taking care of the yard.
On Aug. 13, 2021, Maria and James celebrated 28 years of happiness and joy. On Friday, Aug., 27, 2021, at 5:33 a.m., Maria was called home to the Lord in Heaven. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
