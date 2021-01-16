Cushman, Donna 1947-2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Donna Swofford Cushman, age 73, passed away peacefully at home in her sleep in the early morning hours of Jan. 11, 2021, due to a degenerative lung disease. She was being cared for at home by her son, and daughter-in-law.

She is preceded in death by father, Donald Swofford; mother, Viola (Henderson) Swofford; and brother, Steve Swofford.

She is survived by sisters, Susie Fuert, Penny Perkins; son, Ryan Kasper-Cushman; nieces, April Muller Klusman, Macon Schweizer, Morgan Kieser; and nephew, Matthew Swofford.

Born Jan. 27, 1947, in Chillicothe, Missouri, to Donald and Viola Swofford, she grew up in Gallatin, Missouri, on the family farm where she developed a love of animals and the outdoors.

She attended first grade in the one room schoolhouse down the road at Splawn Ridge, and second through 12th grades at the Gallatin public school graduating with the class of 1965. She enjoyed school, earned excellent grades and took pride in her work as headline writer and sports editor for the Galamo school newspaper, FHA (Future Homemakers of America) member, pep club member, class treasurer her junior and senior years. She was a member of the homecoming royal party as a senior, and was homecoming queen. She has been remembered by classmates as "bouncy and peppy."

She earned a bachelor's degree in 1969 in elementary education from Northwest Missouri State University where she met lifelong friend, Sharon Kavanaugh, and her ex-husband, John Cushman, with whom she later had one child.

Donna taught elementary school in the Park Hill district from 1970 to 1999. She spent the majority of those years teaching kindergarten. While teaching full time she earned a Master's degree in counseling, and worked in leadership roles with the NEA Teachers Union and Democratic politics. She was once rated among the top 500 school teachers in the greater Kansas City metro region.

After retirement there was no slowing down for her as she dove head-first into Missouri Democratic politics, particularly in Clay County Missouri, but over the course of decades the state would feel ripples of her splash. An organizer to the core, Donna could bring people together for a cause and get the most out of them. Tireless, enthusiastic, cheerful, and dedicated describe her work on numerous political campaigns and she was a pivotal force in the successful election of many candidates. She fought for women's rights, LGBTQ rights, workers rights and was known as a friend to labor and labor unions.

She earned multiple awards for her work with the NEA and Democrat politics including but not limited to: 2003-2004 MNEA-PAC Donor award; 2004 Clay County Democrat Woman of the Year; 2007 Clay County Democratic Central Committee (CCDCC) True Blue Award; 2009 6th District Women's Democratic Club Woman of the Year; 2012 Northland Democratic Club Bestowment of lifetime membership; 2020 CCDCC Lifetime Achievement Award.

A particular personal honor for her, one that she cherished, was when in 2004 she was asked by Missouri Democratic Party officials to give the state's roll call on stage at the national convention in Boston. Governor Bob Holden had been campaigning in the state and was unable to be at the convention. In his absence, Donna Cushman got the call. She was given only a few notes after being told about the opportunity in the afternoon.

She was artistic in every way, and enjoyed film, books, poetry, container gardening, music, home decorating, theater, crosswords, Public Broadcasting, dogs and cats, and traveling solo or with friends and family. San Diego, California, and Grand Marais, Minnesotta, were particular favorite destinations to visit with her sisters, Penny and Susie, niece, Morgan, and friends.

She developed close relationships with her surrogate son, Scott Clark, and adoptive granddaughter, Phuong Tran, who both provided her with much joy and love. Donna has been referred to as a second mom on many occasions, and as a friend countless times.

It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Donna Cushman, but do look forward to a remembrance and celebration of life to be held in a year's time. Donna left behind a legacy that was outsized only by her heart, which knew no bounds.

Donna will be dearly remembered.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to: City Union Mission, Kansas City, Missouri; Great Plains Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Merriam, Kansas; or CCDCC Clay County Democratic Central Committee, Clay County, Missouri.

Remembrance and celebration of life to be held in a year's time. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.