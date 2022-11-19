Ronald "Ron" G. Curtis Sr., 82, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
He was born Dec. 26, 1939, in Leavenworth, Kansas, to Harrison and Lydia (Berry) Curtis.
Ron married Carolyn Wilkinson on Feb. 14, 1965. She survives of the home.
He was a member of Emmanuel Seventh-Day Adventist Church, in St. Joseph, and a former member of Liberty Seventh-Day Adventist Church, in Baltimore, Maryland.
Ron was a hardworking, humble man who loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, George Curtis; and sisters, Leanna Giles and Jean Johnson.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn; children, Ronald G. Curtis Jr., Carl Curtis (Johnia), Craig Curtis (Christine), Tracy Curtis-Hurt (Eric), and Travis Curtis; 17 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Louis Curtis (Maddie); and sister, Louise Cole.
Farewell Services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Emmanuel Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
