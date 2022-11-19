Ronald "Ron" G. Curtis Sr., 82, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

He was born Dec. 26, 1939, in Leavenworth, Kansas, to Harrison and Lydia (Berry) Curtis.

To send flowers to the family of Ronald Glenn Curtis, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 20
Visitation
Sunday, November 20, 2022
4:00PM-6:00PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Suite A
St. Joseph, MO 64506
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 21
Visitation
Monday, November 21, 2022
9:00AM-10:30AM
Emmanuel Seventh-Day Adventist Church
702 S. 16th St.
St. Joseph, MO 64501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 21
Service
Monday, November 21, 2022
10:30AM-11:30AM
Emmanuel Seventh-Day Adventist Church
702 S. 16th St.
St. Joseph, MO 64501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.