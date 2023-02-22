Carl E. Curtis, 93, formerly of Amity, Missouri, passed away Feb. 16, 2023, at Diversicare in St. Joseph.
Carl was born on May 11, 1929, to Oral and Martha (King) Curtis, in St. Joseph. In 1945, he joined the Navy during WWII as a Seaman on The USS Valley Forge aircraft carrier. He served two years and received the Victory of World War II medal.
He married the love of his life, Anna Hook, in May of 1950. In 1961, they moved their family to a farm in Amity. Carl retired after 32 years as a maintenance mechanic at Farmland Industries Fertilizer Plant, in St. Joseph.
He was a self-taught musician, playing multiple instruments by ear, then notes. He loved playing and listening to gospel, bluegrass and country music. Carl was a very caring and generous person, helping many when needed. He was a Jack of all Trades and able to fix and repair almost anything. He loved to take long drives, traveling to sing and play at bluegrass and gospel shows, churches and even once on the radio. He loved life and his large family.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Josephine Purcell, Helen Hoffman, and Alphonsine McCarty; daughters, Barbara and Anna Marie; daughter-in-law, Gina Curtis; and grandsons, Kyle Curtis, Carl A. Curtis, Nicholas Sutton, Greg Roberts and Raymond Price.
Carl is survived by his wife, Anna, of 72 years; daughters, Carol (Mike) Bower, Shirley (Greg) Kline, Karen (Gary) Oliver, Peggy (Paul) Schrader, Julie (Paul) Mindermann, and Mary (Chris) Good; sons, Bill (Cindie) Curtis, John (Gina, deceased) Curtis, and Jesse (Susan) Curtis; special nephew, Eugene Hook; and over 30 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services were 3 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation was 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Mosaic Life Care - Hospice at 5506 Corporate Drive Suite 1600, St. Joseph, MO. 64507.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.