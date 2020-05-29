ELWOOD, Kan. - Barbara Jean Curtis, 68, of Elwood, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.

She was born Nov. 18, 1951, in St. Joseph, daughter of Laura and Raymond Dilley.

She married Patrick Curtis on Oct. 26, 1989.

Barb was a devout Christian, and was a member of Family Worship Center.

Barbara was preceded in death by father, Raymond Dilley and mother, Laura Dilley.

Survivors include: husband, Patrick Curtis of the home; children: Lisa Davis of Elwood, Galen Fish Jr. of Cainsville, Missouri and Matthew Curtis; grandchildren: TJ Bennett, Landon Davis, Cody Fish, Gage Davis, Brent Davis, Dalia Ines, Cidney Curtis, and Mackenzie Curtis; brother, Harold Dilley, of St. Joseph; sisters, Penny Clark and Vickie McConnell, both of Joplin, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Douglas Cline officiating.

Visitiation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Mrs. Curtis will be cremated following services.

Memorials are requested to: the Family Worship Center.

Online condolence, obituary and livestream of service at: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.