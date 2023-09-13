Anna B. Curtis, 91, a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, passed away on Sept. 12, 2023. Born on March 28, 1932, in Rushville, Missouri, Anna was a timeless beacon of love, nurture, and kindness.
Preceding her in death were her cherished husband, Carl; parents, Thomas and Margarete (Osborne) Hook; daughters, Anna Marie and Barbara Curtis; grandchildren, Kyle and Carl A. Curtis, Nicholas Sutton, Greg Roberts, and Raymond Price; daughter-in-law, Gina Curtis; siblings, Martin Hook, Thomas Hook, Molly Barnes, Dorothy Hook, Flora Belle Hook, Mattie Hook, and Ada Hook.
She is survived by a large and loving family, including her children, Carol Bower (Mike), Shirley Kline (Greg), Karen Oliver (Gary), Peggy Schrader (Paul), Julie Mindermann (Paul), Mary Good (Chris); sons, Bill Curtis (Cindie), John Curtis, Jesse Curtis (Susan); special nephew, Eugene Hook; sister, Edna Mae Danberry; and over 30 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
She married Carl Earl Curtis on May 12, 1950, and they were married 72 years before he passed in February of 2023.
Anna generously devoted most of her life to caring for her family as a homemaker. As her children grew older, Anna broadened her horizons and began working at Maysville's school library, where she later retired.
An enthusiast of gospel bluegrass music, Anna and Carl could often be found bringing joy to others through song at area churches and festivals. Her love for the outdoors was also reflected in her passion for gardening. Her green thumb was admired by all who saw her work, as she could coax even the most resistant plant to thrive.
What Anna adored most was her time caring for her nieces and nephews during the summer. She guided them with a mother's love, instilling in them the same values of compassion and tenderness that defined her.
Above all, Anna B. Curtis will be remembered as a woman of love. She had a heart that embraced all around her with warmth and understanding. Her legacy of love will forever blossom within the hearts of those she leaves behind.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family suggests memorial gifts to Mosaic Hospice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Anna Curtis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
