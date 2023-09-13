Anna B. Curtis, 91, a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, passed away on Sept. 12, 2023. Born on March 28, 1932, in Rushville, Missouri, Anna was a timeless beacon of love, nurture, and kindness.

Preceding her in death were her cherished husband, Carl; parents, Thomas and Margarete (Osborne) Hook; daughters, Anna Marie and Barbara Curtis; grandchildren, Kyle and Carl A. Curtis, Nicholas Sutton, Greg Roberts, and Raymond Price; daughter-in-law, Gina Curtis; siblings, Martin Hook, Thomas Hook, Molly Barnes, Dorothy Hook, Flora Belle Hook, Mattie Hook, and Ada Hook.

