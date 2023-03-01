Jean E. Curry, 86, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
She was born Feb. 28, 1936, to Gerald and Frances (Stoltz) Carolus in St. Joseph.
Jean graduated from the Convent of the Sacred Heart in 1954, and attended Duchesne College in Omaha, Nebraska.
She married Edward Curry, Sept. 15, 1956.
She worked at her family-owned business, Jerre-Anne's Cafeteria and Bakery, and later became a co-owner.
She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.
Jean was a devoted and loving mother to her children, especially caring for Chuck after his car accident in 1978.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Frances Carolus; infant twin sister, Joan Carolus; sister, Geraldine Lawhon; two infant great- grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Ed of the home; children, Chris (Julie) Curry, Cathie (Steve) Schneider, Connie (Greg) Logan, Chuck Curry, and Jeff (Terri) Curry; grandchildren, Janelle (Tyler) Northway, Benson Curry, Allyson (Bo) Bode, Kelsey (Kevin) Morin, Margaret Schneider, Diana (Stratten) Swanner, Haley (Kyle) Richardson, Julia and Ben Schneider; step-grandchildren, Bethany (Raymond) Brown and Tori Thurman; eight great-granchildren and three step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Anne Benitz and Charlotte (Bill) Hartigan; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the caretakers, Jeromie, Jackie, Courtney, Simone, Lori, Lynn, and Freudenthal Hospice.
Mass of Christian Burial and Public Livestream, 10 a.m. Friday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Inurnment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 9:30 a.m. Friday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
The family will gather with friends 9 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Our Lady of Guadalupe.
The family suggests memorial gifts to Freudenthal Hospice or Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church or to the donor's choice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
