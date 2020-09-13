Linda Sue Currier-Andrews, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 10, 2020.

Linda was born Dec. 14, 1948, in St. Joseph, to Henry and Elsie (Groce) Currier.

She cooked around the area, for many different restaurants.

She enjoyed her grandchildren and family gatherings, especially the family vacations to Branson.

Linda liked playing bingo and going to the boat. In her younger, years she played softball and guitar.

Survivors include: two daughters, Tammy Andrews, Jennifer Wood (Jason); four grandchildren: Jayben, Britney, Cody, Phoenix; brother, John Currier; sister, Karen Currier Baldwin (Gary); sister-in-law, Kay Currier; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, who were like her grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents and a brother, Ed "Frog" Currier.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date.

Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.