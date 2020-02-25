Current, Bob 1942-2020

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. - Bob Current, 77, of Holden Beach, passed away on Feb. 22, 2020.

Bob was born July 31, 1942, in Nevada, Missouri, to the late Robert and Elizabeth Roberts Current.

He was a former clinical director and patient advocate at St. Joseph Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center.

He was an active member of the Holden Beach Senior Citizens. Bob was a life-long advocate for people with mental health issues and special needs.

He is survived by: his three children: Summer Roberts, Zachary Current and Temple Elliott (Jeremie); five grandchildren: Esme and Dashiell Roberts, Elijah and Isabela Current and Edan Current; two brothers, George Current (Carolyn) and Jim Current (Gail); a sister, Madelyn Seippel (Jerry); extended, yet tight-knit, family across the country; and an incredible church family here in Holden Beach.

Bob was preceded in death by: his wife, Meredith; and a sister, Patricia Current.

A celebration of his life will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Sharon United Methodist Church, 2030 Holden Beach Rd., Supply, NC 28462.

The family will have visitation prior to the service, at the church, from 6 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sharon United Methodist Church, to benefit the church's Legacy Youth Group and Headwinds Special Needs Outreach Program, in care of Bob Current, to: Sharon Methodist, 2030 Holden Beach Rd., Supply, NC 28462.

Arrangements by: White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.