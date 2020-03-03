Curran, Jeffery D. 1980-2020

FILLMORE, Mo. - Jeffery Dale Curran, 39, Fillmore, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his home, in Fillmore.

He was born July 31, 1980, to Edward and Vickie (Dickson) Curran.

Jeff graduated from North Andrew High School in 1998. He loved sports and excelled at football at North Andrew High School. Jeff was a die-hard Raiders fan, along with his brother, Matthew, and Matthew's two oldest sons.

He first became a registered nurse in 2000. He worked mainly in the ICU, at Heartland Regional Medical Hospital.

He also worked a flight nurse for Life Net Air Medical Services, serving Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. Because of his father's illness, he then went to work in Liberty, Missouri, at the Mosaic Life Care Surgery Center; it later became Saint Luke's Surgery Center Shoal Creek.

He is survived by: his mother, Vickie Curran, Fillmore; children: Madison, Emma and Jackson Curran, all of the home; brothers, John Curran, of Independence, Missouri, and Matthew (Marissa) Curran, of Guilford, Missouri; and the mother of his children, Kerrie Curran, of Fillmore.

Jeff was preceded in death by: his father, Edward Curran; his paternal grandparents, Francis and Ida May Curran; and his maternal grandparents, William and Lucille Dickson.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, in Savannah, Missouri.

Visitation and family receiving hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, in Savannah.

Memorials are suggested to: The Wounded Warriors Foundation.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.