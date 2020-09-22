KEARNEY, Mo. - Wyatt Scott Curp, 19, Kearney, Missouri, passed away on Sept. 18, 2020, in Kearney. He had lived in Polo, Missouri and Caldwell County, Missouri, all of his life, and just recently moved to Kearney.

Wyatt was born on Nov. 12, 2000, in Liberty, Missouri, to Kevin Scott Curp and Kimberly Dawn Adkison. He graduated from the Polo high school in 2019. He worked at J.D. Steel in Polo, had been employed doing concrete work, and had enlisted recently to serve his country in the United States Marine Corps.

He was a member of The River of Life Baptist Church, Cameron, Missouri, and was an avid fisherman, hunter, and loved anything with wheels whether it be trucks, 4-wheelers, etc....he enjoyed riding, working on and rebuilding vehicles. He very much loved his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Katy Curp; cousin, William Cooper Greer; and great-grandparents.

Survivors left to mourn his passing: father, Kevin Curp, Kearney; mother, Kim Adkison, Holt, Missouri; two sisters, Hailee (Curtis) Curp, Lenexa, Kansas, and their baby (Wyatt's niece) due in December, Haven Elaine and Hannah Curp, Braymer, Missouri, and her baby (Wyatt's nephew) due in December, Quinton Scott; stepbrother, Mason Hernandez, Mirabile, Missouri; stepsister, Olivia Mann, Mirabile; stepsister, Brittani Murphy, Smithville, Missouri; stepsister and stepbrother, Kara and Ty Claypole, Polo; girlfriend, Murphy Park, Hamilton, Missouri; grandparents, Wayne and Donna Adkison, Braymer, and Jerry and Wanda Curp, Liberty, Missouri; great-grandmother, Thelma Gould, Cameron; and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and many friends including best friends, Gunner Keller, Cameron, and Joseph Hilburn, Polo.

Cremation has been entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Polo Community Building, Polo, from 1 to 5 p.m.

The family is determining a memorial fund in Wyatt's memory, and that will be posted when final plans have been decided upon.

www.bramfuneralservices.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.