Curley-Rawlings, Ruth A. 1960-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Ruth Anne Curley-Rawlings 61, St. Joseph, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in St. Joseph. Born Sept. 9, 1960, St. Joseph.
She was preceded in death by father, Charles Curley; brothers, David and Michael Curley.
Survivors include mother, Carol Curly; son, Chad Wells; daughter, Delicia Wells; brother, Charles Curley Jr..
Cremation under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home.
