JAMESON, Mo. - Minnie Elizabeth Cunningham, 94, Jameson, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at her home.
Minnie is survived by her son, Charles Phillip Cunningham, Holt, Missouri; daughter, Cheryl Tinker, Wellington, Missouri; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandson.
Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, in Coffey Cemetery, Coffey, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. There is no scheduled family visitation.
Memorials may be made to the Coffey Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
