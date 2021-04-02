Lewis Gene Cunningham, 68, St. Joseph, died Monday, March 29, 2021.

He was born Oct. 14, 1952, in Fayetteville, Tennessee, to James and Helen (Curlee) Cunningham.

He proudly served in the US Army from 1969 to 1975. Lewis received a bachelor degree from the Motlow Community College and later worked as an electrical technician for over 15 years at Teledyne, Batesville Casket and Summit Engineering.

Lewis was a follower of our Lord Jesus Christ. He spent his retirement walking the parkway, meeting locals, and witnessing his faith. Always artistic, Lewis loved to carve walking sticks and often felt the Lord put people in his path who needed one of his sticks. He was loved and will be missed by many.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, RC Cunningham; and two brothers, Jim and Bruce Cunningham.

Survivors include his children, Carol (Kevin) Crist, William Joseph (Amy) Cunningham; grandchildren, Baylei and Katerra Crist, Anna Hallman, Josh, Maggie, and Eli Cunningham, Adrian and Michael Adcock.

Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

