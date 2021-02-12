Kathy L.

Cunningham

1955-2021

Kathy “Poke” Cunningham, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, peacefully at home.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Barney and Mabel (Steltenpohl) Sollars, and three brothers, Ronny, Mike, and Danny Sollars of St. Joseph.

She is survived by husband, Michael Cunningham, Sr., of Wallace, Missouri; daughters, Jennifer Moore, Tammi Hopper (David), of St. Joseph, Kristina Cunningham of Bonner Springs, Missouri; son, Michael Cunningham, Jr., (Sonda) of St. Joseph; Kathy is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who gave her great joy. Surviving siblings include sisters, Linda Kissick, Ruth Collins and Amy Evert; brothers, Richard Mauzey, Donny Sollars, Steve Sollars, Gary Sollars, and Allen Sollars.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.