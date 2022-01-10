Cunningham, Janice 1951-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Janice Cunningham, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at her home.
She was born March 23, 1951, in St. Joseph, daughter of Martha and David Grooms.
Janice was an animal lover, she enjoyed crafting, spending time with her family and caring for her grandchildren.
Janice was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Jerry Cunningham; her companion of 30 years, Ronald Crosley; and daughter, Carol Sue Cunningham.
Survivors include: daughters, Tanda (Michael) Cunningham of St. Joseph; Velvet (Darryl Ewing) Cunningham of St. Joseph; Janette (Kevin) Wilkinson of St. Joseph; sisters: Theresa Henderson of Springfield, Missouri, Deborah Grooms of St. Joseph and Cindy Grooms of St. Joseph; six grandchildren: Corey, Ashlie, Courtnie, Terance, Rondell and Secorah; and three great-grandchildren: Julias, Jakari and Tiana.
Ms. Cunningham has been cremated, under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.