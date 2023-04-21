James Edgar Cunningham, 96, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in a Leavenworth, Kansas, health care center. He was born Sept. 15, 1926, in St. Joseph, son of the late Georgia and Elmer Cunningham. He served in the United States Army and is a veteran of World War II. He was owner and operator of Cunningham & Merritt Construction for over 40 years. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, traveling, going to Las Vegas, playing cards.
James was preceded in death by wife, Maxine Cunningham; parents; brothers, George and John Cunningham; sisters, Delora "Sis" Phoenix, Wilma Jean Sollars, and Florence "Babe" Penland.
Survivors include sons, Jim F. (Mary) Cunningham, Joe (Janesa) Cunningham, and both of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Erin (Buster) Drowns, and Jamie Coy; great-granddaughter, Kendalynn Coy; brother, Walt Cunningham; and sister, Leah Carroll.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public live stream; 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Jim Barnett officiating. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the V.F.W.
Online condolences, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of James Cunningham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
