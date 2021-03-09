Cummings, Lyle C. 1931-2021 Troy, Kan.

TROY, Kan. - Lyle C. Cummings, 89, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at his home.

Lyle was born on March 29, 1931, in Troy, at the family farm, to Robert Clifton and Mamie (Meers) Cummings.

Lyle was a farmer and truck driver and a member of the Teamsters, known by most (especially his grandchildren and fellow truckers) as Cub Bear, his CB handle on the road. He earned his spot in the "2 Million Mile" club, driving all those miles with no accidents. Lyle drove until he retired just before his 80th birthday. He was a member of the Eagle's Lodge, St. Joseph. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war, 1952- 1954.

Lyle married Rosetta Hatfield on Aug. 15, 1953, in Wathena, Kansas. They were introduced on a blind date on New Year's Eve. She was his greatest love. She preceded him in death on Feb. 6, 2013. He was also preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kathryn Ann Carter.

Survivors: son, Robert Lee Cummings, Troy; daughter, Marla Kay Cummings, Troy; grandchildren, Shane Peden (Heather), Clint Peden, Brady Cummings (Micaela) and Blair Geiger (Brandon); great-grandchildren, Taylor, Bennett, Brittie and Braven; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy.

Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home, where friends may call after 9 a.m. Tuesday. burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.

Memorials: Lyle Cummings Scholarship Fund. www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.