Cummings, Brian K. 1956-2021 Dearborn, Mo.

DEARBORN, Mo. - Brian Kent Cummings, 65, of Dearborn, Missouri, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 19, 2021.
He was born on March 29, 1956, to Clyde Chester Cummings, II, and Carolyn (Matthews) Cummings in Berryville, Arkansas. Brian grew up in Edgerton, Missouri, and in 1974, he graduated from North Platte High School.
On July 13, 1974, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Bonnie Lee Kyle. After their marriage they lived in the Edgerton and Dearborn area where they made their home and raised their family.
Brian was a lifelong member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Edgerton where he has served as a deacon since 1997. He also sang in the men's quartet and served in many other ministries, including mission trips overseas and in the United States.
Over the years, Brian provided for his family by working many jobs from maintenance to telecommunications, but his passion was pouring and finishing concrete.
Brian was a gifted athlete and musician. He was put on this earth to serve the Lord and love his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Clyde Cummings, III; and an infant grandchild.
Brian is survived by his wife of 47 years, Bonnie Cummings; his daughters, Shannon Skaggs and husband Wes and Courtney Karl and husband Jason; his son, Kyle Cummings; his granddaughters, Robin Skaggs and Kylee and Kacee Karl; his sister, Teresa Smith and husband Tom; numerous relatives and many friends.
Visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with Memorial Service and Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Edgerton, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mt. Zion Baptist Church (Missions Fund).
Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.