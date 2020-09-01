Patrick Craig Culver, 56, St. Joseph, formerly of Kansas City, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

He was born Nov. 29, 1963, to Jack and Joyce Culver.

Pat was a huge Royals fan and loved his dog, Pete. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Paul Culver; and sister, Julie Culver.

Survivors include sister, Kelly Culver-Ezell and several nieces and nephews.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.