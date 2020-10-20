Culbertson, Gary 1956-2020

ELWOOD, Kan. - Gary Culbertson, 64, of Elwood, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Gary was born on Sept. 28, 1956, in St. Joseph, to Harold and Betty (Belcher) Caldwell.

He worked for Prime Tanning, Hurricane cleanups and Triumph Foods.

Gary married Kim Monical on Oct. 22, 2016, at the Wathena Community Building. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Culbertson.

Survivors, wife, Kim Monical Culbertson; son, Gary Dale Culbertson; step-children, Justin Armes and Ryliegh Armes; father and mother, Harold and Betty Caldwell; sisters, Annette (Kevin) Phillips, Cheryl (Ted) Still, Tammy (Kevin) Frappier and Cindy (Monte) Jennings; three grandsons; three granddaughters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas. Following visitation the family will gather at the Elwood Community Center for food and fellowship.

There is no scheduled service.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Gary Culbertson Memorial Fund.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.