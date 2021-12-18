Cruz, Ralph L. 1936-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Ralph passed peacefully on Dec. 12, 2021.
Ralph was born to Isabel and Alfonzo Cruz on Oct. 25, 1936, in St. Joseph, the fifth child of 12. Growing up in St. Joseph, surrounded by family, faith and love, Ralph developed a great sense of compassion and caring for others. He would spread these important attributes to the lives of everyone he touched.
As a youngster, Ralph attended Christian Brothers High School. Ralph was a leader on the hardwood, the captain of his team, leading scorer, and all-conference player. In 1954, Ralph helped lead CBHS to the city basketball championship.
Ralph joined the United States Air Force and served his country for 20 years, learning and sharing different cultures. Ralph served during the Vietnam War and retired from the Air Force in 1975, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Ralph met the love of his life and married Juanita Guardado in St. Joseph on June 7, 1958. Love, discipline, hugs, laughter, church celebrations, hard work, music and sports were constant, while the couple raised four children: Jim, born in 1959, Barbara, in 1960, Rick, in 1962 and John, in 1964.
Later in life, Ralph and Juanita moved from Colorado Springs to Canon City. Ralph would drive a school bus for special needs children for the Canon City school district for 15 years. This turned into his passion. Ralph assisted Juanita with her passion, owner and operator of "Abbey Gift Shop". Ralph would give tours of the Abbey to out of town guests, school children and tourists.
In his spare time, Ralph volunteered with Knights of Columbus, was an usher at Canon City Tigers football game and assisted with numerous church and school functions.
Ralph loved to read about world history and visit historic sites. Ever the adventure seekers, Ralph and Juanita continued to travel and enjoy their golden years together.
His loss will be mourned by many, his laughter, his caring and compassion for others, his hijinks, his many costumes and his boisterous voice will be missed by numerous friends and a very loving family.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:15 a.m., and burial will be at Pikes Peak National Cemetery at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Canon City High School Special Needs Program, 1313 College St., Canon City, CO 81212 Attn: Activities Office in memory of Ralph Cruz, school bus driver for 16 years.
www.evergreenfuneralhome.org As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.