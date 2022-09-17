Lora Ellen (Corbet) Crowley, 92, passed away Sept. 14, 2022, after a brief illness.
Lora Ellen was born Nov. 2, 1929, to Clarence Corbet and Geraldine (Uhl) Corbet in St Joseph.
Lora was a graduate of Lafayette High School (Lampion/Valedictorian, class of '47) and earned an Associate Degree from St. Joseph Jr. College.
Lora married Samuel E. Crowley Oct. 15, 1955, at Zion Church. She was an active partner with him supporting farm, family and business activities. He preceded her in death Aug. 19, 1991.
In her career Lora worked in the offices of Goetze-Niemer, Standard Oil, Zion Church, Midland Empire Regional Ministry (MERM), Sprague Construction, Grey Automotive and Zion Church. In the late '70s she was awarded Secretary of the Year by Manpower. During the 80's Farm Crisis she took the H&R Block tax course and stayed with franchise preparing taxes for clients to last March, 39 years.
Lora was a dedicated lifelong member of Zion United Church of Christ serving on the church council for many years. She was one of the "Quilting Ladies" making over 1200 prayer quilts for ill people over the last 20 years. She knew all things "Zion" and was usually the last one out the door on Sunday.
She was interested in family, friends and particularly what the "kids" were doing. She was a very active grandmother moving in with Tom and Matt in 1996 and only just now leaving.
Saturday, she told us "it was a good ride". We all benefitted from knowing her.
Lora is survived by her children, Samuel C. Crowley Ph.D. (Beverly), and Sarah Swindler; and grandchildren, Samuel T. "Tom" Crowley, Ph.D. (Kaitlin), Matthew J. Crowley, Pharm D., Molly Swindler, Casey Swindler (Taylor), Daniel Swindler (Kaitlyn), Gabe Swindler and Hannah Swindler. Lora is also survived by her sister-in-law, Sandra L. Crowley; and by her nieces, Michelle Fitzpatrick, Martha L. Crowley, Ph.D.; her nephews, Gerald T. Johnson and Stephen S. Crowley; and great-nephew, Nicholas Fitzpatrick. Lora's great-grandchildren are Emmaline and Myla Swindler and Mason and Scarlett Swindler.
Lora was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel E. Crowley; brothers, Clarence Corbet Jr. and Hugh Loren Corbet.
Farewell Services 10 a.m. Tuesday, Zion United Church of Christ, 9th and Faraon, St. Joseph. Interment at Savannah Cemetery with a dinner at Zion following.
Family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Zion United Church of Christ www.zionuccsaintjoseph.com
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
