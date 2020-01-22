Crowley, Joy E. 1938-2020

Joy Ella Crowley, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away on Jan. 19, 2020.

She was born on June 28, 1938, to Dillard and Thelma Branson.

She attended Lafayette High School, where she was a majorette. Even in later years, she loved to twirl her baton.

Joy married her Frank Crowley Jr., her soulmate, in 1985.

She loved antiques and finding one-of-a-kind treasures. An animal lover, she had many beloved pets, including a turtle.

Joy never met a stranger, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was loved for her caring heart and willingness to help others.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Dillard and Thelma (George) Branson; sister, Bonnie O'Connell; children, Dillard Stickley and a stillborn daughter.

Survivors include: Frank Crowley Jr., of the home; children, Bobette Bryan (Dennis) and Grady Heberlee; grandchildren: Annalise Stickley, Nathan Stickley (Sam), Natassja Stickley, Tristan Stickley (Megan), Patrick Bryan, Zacharian Bryan and Adrian Bryan; siblings, Mickey Branson and Phyllis Blue; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cremation services: under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

No services will be held. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.