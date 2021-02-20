Irene M. Crowley, 97, was born May 5, 1923, and passed away Feb. 17, 2021.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Henry and Viola Hoard; stepmother, Lilly Mae Hoard; her husband, Eugene Crowley, Sr.; brothers and sisters: Lewis H. Hoard, Nellie Johnson, Thelma Mabin, Wilhelmina Smith, William Hoard, Homer Hoard, Irving Hoard ("Big Boy"), Estina Hoard, Betty Jean Hoard, Laura M. Hoard, June Nance, Clementine Smith, Charles Hoard, Jerry Hoard, Edith Hoard, Darlene Hoard, Joy Hoard; and half-sister, Louise Caliup.

Irene attended Bartlett High School. She enjoyed playing bingo and was president of the Smart Sets social club.

She is survived by: her daughter, Mary F. Rhyne; son, Eugene Crowley, Jr.; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Upon her request, there will be no services.

Family would appreciate its privacy at this time.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.