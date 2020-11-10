Minnie Kathleen Crowl, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in a Savannah, Missouri, health care center. She was born Sept. 23, 1938, in Sunbury, Ohio, daughter of the late Dortha and Reese Davis. She married Richard Crowl on Dec. 19, 1992, and he survives of the home.

She graduated from Johnstown High School class of 1956. She was a member of the St. Joseph Community Chorus for 25 years, and the 1st Presbyterian Church of St. Joseph.

Kathleen is survived by husband, Richard "Dick" Crowl of the home; step- son, Kevin (Melissa) Crowl, St. Joseph; stepdaughter, Kelly Crowl, Berthoud, Colorado; grandsons, Adam and Nick Crowl; granddaughter, Ariel (Shelby) Swartz; brother, Jim (Jean) Crouse; and sister, Carolyn Eiterman both of Columbus, Ohio.

She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.