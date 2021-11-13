Crowell, III, Harry W. 1939-2021 Independence, Mo.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Harry W. Crowell, III, 82, of Independence, Missouri, passed away Sept. 26, 2021, at St. Luke's Hospital Kansas City after a long illness.
Harry, born and raised in St. Joseph, graduated from Central High School, attended Northwest Missouri State University, earning his undergraduate degree. He earned his Master's degree from the University of Missouri.
Harry leaves behind his "bride" of 60 years, Doris Crowell; daughter, Dana Crowell, her partner, Judy Campbell; and daughter, Dr. Kristin Crowell-Dunlap, her husband, Steve Dunlap, four grandchildren, Ian, Colin, Jaylee, and Grace; and three nieces, Susan Bunse, St. Joseph, Cindy Kenschaft, Overland Park, Kansas, and Sara Thayer, Iatan, Missouri.
A memorial service will be held Nov. 16, 2021, at Woods Chapel United Methodist Church in Lee's Summit, Missouri. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 16 followed by the memorial service. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.