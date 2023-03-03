Crouse, Wanda L. 1941-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Wanda Louise Crouse, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at a St. Joseph assisted living.
She was born on Dec. 22, 1941, in Ridgeway, Missouri, the daughter of Garland Donnie and Gayle (Richardson) Gillespie.
On July 26, 1959, she married Donald Crouse in Cainsville, Missouri. He preceded her in death on July 29, 2021.
Wanda loved to fish, go antique shopping, and enjoyed traveling. In the past year she had spent time playing cards and doing puzzles at Field Pointe, in St. Joseph.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Wanda is survived by her son, Mark Crouse (Lori Taylor), Fort Worth, Texas; daughter, Diana (Lewis) Johnson, Troy, Kansas; grandchildren, Calvin Johnson and Bailey Crouse; sister, Connie (Bob) Berten, Clarksdale, Missouri; and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to sincerely thank Field Pointe Assisted Living, in St. Joseph, for the excellent care they provided to Wanda.
Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, in Oaklawn Cemetery, Cainsville, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.
Memorials may be made to the Oaklawn Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.