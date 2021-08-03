Crouse, Donald R. 1938-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Donald R. Crouse, 83, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at his home.
He was born on May 26, 1938, in Cainsville, Missouri, the son of Donald and Anna Mary (Price) Crouse.
On July 26, 1959, he married Wanda Gillespie in Cainsville. She survives of the home.
Donald served in the United States Air Force and worked as a mechanic for TWA. He was a member of the Charity Lodge #331 A.F. & A. M. and the Moila Shrine Temple both of St. Joseph.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Frederick Crouse and two sisters, Flossie Thompson and Virginia Hoffner.
In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by his son, Mark Crouse, Pryor Lake, Minnesotta; daughter, Diana (Lewis) Johnson, Troy, Kansas; grandchildren, Calvin Johnson and Bailey Crouse and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, in Oaklawn Cemetery, Cainsville, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, with Masonic Rites.
Memorials may be made to the National Airline History Museum and/or the Shriner's Children's Hospital in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
