Crouch, Roger M. 1938-2022 Lathrop, Mo.

LATHROP, Mo. - Roger Morrison Crouch, a long-time resident of Lathrop, Missouri, suddenly went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, after falling on his daily walk of 2.5 miles around his farm. Roger was surrounded by loved ones when he passed.
Roger was 84 years old, born March 8, 1938, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Ovid Fredrick Crouch and Dora Crouch.
He is survived by his fiance Barbara Hela; daughter, Rosalie Crouch Sission, of Seattle, Washington; stepchildren, Victoria Rickel Criswell, of Alamo, California, and Thomas Tospon Rickel of Clearwater, Florida; along with five grandchildren, Allie Sission, Mimi Sission, Will Criswell, Carson Criswell and Tyler Criswell; and many adoring nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Ovid Fredrick Crouch; his mother, Dora Crouch; his stepmother, Ruby Crouch; his wife, Gloria Tospon Crouch; and his sister, Dana Crouch Davis.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. held at Radiant Life Church, 704 N. Jefferson Street, Kearney, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Radiant Life Church, 704 N. Jefferson Street, Kearney, followed by a Graveside service at 11:30 a.m. Lathrop Cemetery Clinton Street, Lathrop, followed by a Reception 12:30 p.m. back at Radiant Life Church.
Arrangements by Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney, 816-903-8888.
Gifts in lieu of flowers can be made in Roger's memory to M'Shoogy's Emergency Animal Rescue, 11519 State Route C, Savannah, MO 64485 www.mshoogys.org/donation.htm, Radiant Life Church, 704 N. Jefferson Street, Kearney, MO 64060 www.radiantlifechurch.org
Roger grew up in St. Joseph. He worked for the family business, Crouch Brother's transportation in the truck dispatch department while in high school. He graduated University of Missouri with a degree in business, 1961, where he served as president of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. In 1959, he lost his mother to cancer. He married Kitty Crouch in 1960 and they had one daughter, Rosalie Crouch Sission. Roger was working in the family Crouch Brother's transportation business when they moved to Topeka, Kansas, where he started a new location and returned to St. Joseph in 1966. Shortly after, his father and stepmother Ruby, died in a plane crash on Mt. Fuji, Japan, while they were on a business trip.
In the 1970's Roger turned a small trucking company into MNX, Inc. (Missouri Nebraska Express). The company went public and became a Fortune 50 transportation company. Roger, with other new shareholders started a transportation brokerage company, UTXL Enterprises. The company became one of the top 10 brokerage companies in the Country. Roger loved business and it was his passion.
Gloria Tospon Crouch came into his life in the 1980's and they were together for 32 years. Gloria brought Roger to Christ, and they were baptized on Feb. 8, 2015, at Calvary Baptist Church, Grand Cayman Island by Pastor Michael Jeremiah. He took his Christian faith very seriously and would study the bible two hours a day.
Roger was heartbroken when his wife, Gloria, died from cancer April 17, 2018. His strong faith helped him though this challenging time.
He shared his love of animals with Gloria, and they spent uncountable hours helping to rescue animals. He donated to and shared his love of animals by supporting pet rescue and spade and neuter programs. He also supported Christian schools locally in the United States, Uganda and in the Cayman Islands.
In 2019 Roger found happiness when he met his fiance, Barbara Hela. They both enjoyed going to church and bible study together. Their days were filled with morning devotions, working on the property, exercising, and long walks with their dog, Trump. The two loved to spend time with Charlie, Roger's friend of 60 years and manager of the farm. They often laughed about the way Charlie mowed the lawn as if he were a race car driver and Charlie teased the two about their age difference. Roger and Barbara talked and laughed endlessly about Roger's father and how he disciplined him about the family business ever since high school.
Roger genuinely loved Barbara. He proposed to her with his father's ring which was passed on to Roger before his father's death. They spent their winters in Texas, walking on the beach and spending time with friends. They were enthusiastic about the schools Roger funded in the United States, Uganda, and Cayman Islands. Roger took Barbara to the Cayman Islands, to show her the school and the place he was baptized. Roger surprised Barbara again and re-proposed on the beach in Cayman Islands in February 2022. Together the two were able to reunite with Roger's cousins. They recently spent time with the Crouch family for Thanksgiving feeling absolutely loved.
Roger was a man of character, integrity, great generosity and had a wonderful life and created many jobs over the years. He was loved and admired and will be deeply missed. May his soul rest in eternal peace. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.