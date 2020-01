Tom N. Cross

LIBERAL, Kan. - Tom N. Cross, 91, formerly of Olathe, Kansas, died Jan. 6, 2020, in Liberal.

Funeral services will be held at 10:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the College Church of the Nazarene, Olathe, with visitation offered at 9:45 a.m.

Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m., at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.